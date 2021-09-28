Missing woman's family concerned for her safety as gardaí appeal for information

Missing woman's family concerned for her safety as gardaí appeal for information

Missing woman, Nataljia Rimsiene. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 21:44
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are appealing for information to trace the whereabouts of Nataljia Rimsiene who went missing on Sunday evening, September 26. 

The missing 51-year-old was last seen at around 8.30pm on Mill Road, Abbotstown, in Co Dublin.

She is described as being 5'2" in height and is of slim build. She has long black hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, Ms Rimsiene was was wearing a red jacket with light blue jeans and was carrying a white handbag.

Her family and the gardaí are concerned for her well being. 

Anyone with information on Ms Rimsiene's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


More in this section

Bloomfield Belfast auction Michael Collins’ stick sells for over €60,000 at auction
Two more women make claims about retired Kerry-based judge Two more women make claims about retired Kerry-based judge
Woman Typing Phone Message On Social Network At Night Parents warned spreading Covid misinformation on WhatsApp could breach data protection laws
Missing woman's family concerned for her safety as gardaí appeal for information

Ireland donates over 335,000 Covid vaccine doses to Uganda

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices