Missing woman's family concerned for her safety as gardaí appeal for information

Gardaí are appealing for information to trace the whereabouts of Nataljia Rimsiene who went missing on Sunday evening, September 26.
The missing 51-year-old was last seen at around 8.30pm on Mill Road, Abbotstown, in Co Dublin.
She is described as being 5'2" in height and is of slim build. She has long black hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Ms Rimsiene was was wearing a red jacket with light blue jeans and was carrying a white handbag.
Her family and the gardaí are concerned for her well being.
Anyone with information on Ms Rimsiene's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.