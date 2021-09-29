Corporate users may have to power down to stop household blackouts 

Large corporate users of electricity could face "amber alerts" this winter to ensure households avoid blackouts.

The alerts could see large users having to power down and manage their consumption over certain periods.

The warnings have come from both the regulator, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), and operator EirGrid, which say electricity supply will remain tight for many years to come.

System alerts during mid-winter cannot be ruled out though the risks have declined with the return of generators at Whitegate and Huntstown in the coming weeks.

Across Europe, households face a potentially tough winter as energy prices surge and power generators fear a cold snap that could test supply.

Data centres

In a briefing note on Ireland’s security of supply, the CRU said it would take on overall responsibility to deliver new generating capacity to ensure there is enough power on the system to meet burgeoning demand, including from big users such as data centres.

"Short-term supply risk has declined due to planned return to operation of generators, but margins will remain challenging during the winter period," the regulator said.

It follows a report by network operator EirGrid which spelled out the requirements for new-generation capacity.

In the past year, the system has had to cope with the lowest volume of wind across Europe since the 1960s, while at the same time ageing power generators went off grid for maintenance. Future additional demand for power has been "primarily" driven by the number of data centres that will open up in the coming years.

The CRU has now committed to acquire 300MW of emergency capacity and longer term, it will ensure the delivery of 2000MW in gas-powered capacity for the all-Ireland energy market.