Ireland donates over 335,000 Covid vaccine doses to Uganda

Ireland has announced the donation of over 335,500 Covid vaccine doses to Uganda.

The Astrazeneca doses along with the necessary equipment will all be sent to the African country by the end of the week.

It follows one million vaccine doses already donated to partner countries under the COVAX programme organised by France, the European Commission and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Further donations in the coming months totaling one million doses will follow in the coming months.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said the donation demonstrates Ireland's commitment to vaccine solidarity and equal access to vaccines is a priority for Ireland.

“The donation represents the next step in Ireland’s continued commitment to vaccine solidarity. Universal and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines is a priority for Ireland.

"This donation of vaccines builds on the recent Government commitment to contribute 1 million Covid-19 vaccines to the COVAX global vaccine initiative.

"I wish to express my thanks to the HSE for the significant logistical planning to facilitate the delivery of these much needed doses to the people of Uganda,” he said.

Global response

A statement from the Department of Health said the donation underlines Ireland's commitment to the developing world during the pandemic.

Upon arrival, the vaccines will be distributed under Uganda's Covid-19 response plan after support from the Embassy of Ireland, UNICEF and WHO.

Speaking about the donation, Minister for International Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy said only through international co-operation will the global community recover from the "awful virus".

Mr Brophy outlined the further spending expected to support the vaccine donations and said the vaccines will help reduce the impact of the pandemic on poverty and inequality.

"It’s only by acting together as a global community that we can each be safe from this awful virus.

"Reducing the impact of the pandemic will help protect hard won gains in the fight against poverty and inequality, gains in which Irish Aid has been proud to help achieve.

"That is why, in addition to the donation today, Ireland has also committed to share another one million vaccine doses in the coming months, with more next year.

"These donations will be through the global COVAX facility, so that they reach those who need them most.

"In addition and through the Irish Aid budget, I have committed €7m to COVAX this year, which will also help accelerate vaccination efforts in low and middle income countries," he said.

COVAX, co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi and the WHO, aims to accelerate the development and manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

So far Ireland has has allocated over €200m to global health including the international response to Covid-19 since the start of 2020.