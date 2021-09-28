State body calls for controversial homeless charity to be dissolved

State body calls for controversial homeless charity to be dissolved

Anthony Flynn, who was a founder of Inner City Helping Homeless, was under investigation at the time of his death.

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 14:49
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), the lead statutory body on homelessness in the capital, has called for the charity Inner City Helping Homeless to be dissolved.

The charity has been mired in controversy since the death of its founder Anthony Flynn. Mr Flynn, who died in tragic circumstances last month, was under investigation by gardaí in relation to two alleged sexual assaults at the time of his death. In recent weeks, two more individuals have come forward with separate allegations.

The future of the charity has been in doubt following attempts to add three people – who were personally very close to Mr Flynn – to the charity's board

In a statement on Tuesday, DRHE said it was "shocked" by the allegations. It said anyone with concerns could make contact with DRHE.

"The Dublin Region Homeless Executive is absolutely shocked by reports of very serious allegations relating to the organisation, ‘Inner City Helping Homeless’ (ICHH)," it said. 

We are particularly distressed that some of our most vulnerable citizens may have been subjected to serious sexual abuse while seeking support and assistance for their homeless situation.

"We very much welcome the comments from the Garda Commissioner around the issue of vetting those who interact directly with vulnerable homeless persons. The DRHE is strongly of the view that greater regulation, vetting, and scrutiny is required for organisations/charities that set themselves up as service providers for homeless persons, including the provision of on-street food services."

Call for any other victims to come forward

The DRHE said Inner City Helping Homeless should now be dissolved and called for any other victims to come forward.

"In relation to the ‘Inner City Helping Homeless’ organisation, we expect the investigative report commissioned by the former chair of ICHH (we commend him for doing this) to be published soon and we expect that the Garda investigations on the allegations made will continue and that the outcome of this will also be published in due course. We expect that the Charities Regulator will investigate the current deficit in overall governance at the organisation.

"The DRHE is now strongly of the view that the organisation/charity ‘Inner City Helping Homeless’ should be dissolved/wound up in an orderly way and as quickly as possible. Any remaining services provided by ICHH can easily be transitioned into other service providers and the DRHE can assist in that process.

"Most important is that if there are any further victims out there, it is essential that they contact the gardaí or if they require professional support and advice, they should contact the Dublin Region Homeless Executive/HSE."

