Covid restrictions force Irish musician to sell painting David Bowie created while in Dublin

An Irish musician who has not been able to perform due to restrictions during the pandemic has had to sell a rare painting by late music icon David Bowie.

The artwork, which was created by Bowie while he was in Dublin 24 years ago, was sold for €10,000 at auction by the Irish female musician whose work has been stopped since Covid-19 hit.

Ian Whyte, managing director of Whyte’s Auctioneers based in Dublin said the painting is in “excellent condition”.

“There was huge interest in the painting and was being sold by a female musician who is well known within that industry. Due to not being able to perform since Covid-19 hit and restrictions were enforced, work has been affected and that’s why the painting has come on the market.

Head, which had been estimated at between €5,000 and €7,000.

“The piece has been verified despite not being signed by Bowie, by those who would have been present at the time. Bowie painted to keep himself sane during all the hanging around,” added Mr Whyte.

Lot 106 is an acrylic 11 x 18 inch unframed canvas of a pink-skinned, bald-headed man with searing blue eyes. It had been estimated at between €5,000 and €7,000 and sold by Whyte’s auction house as part of their Irish and International Art auction on Monday night.

The eye-catching piece titled Head was created in Preproduction Room One at The Factory, Ringsend, Dublin, in 1997, where Bowie was rehearsing for the Earthling Tour.

The painting was acquired by the present owner from a fellow employee of the Factory. Bowie painted several pictures while waiting during breaks at the rehearsals, however he destroyed most of them leaving only this piece to survive.

The portrait is similar to Bowie’s Dead Head series, through which he painted friends, family, and other musicians as well as self-portraits.

Bowie studied art and design as a young man, which would foster a love of fine art throughout his lifetime. He was also a passionate collector and painter, heavily influenced by the modernist art trends of the twentieth century; his paintings possess the stylistic influences of the German expressionists, Francis Bacon and the London School of painters.

Last June a painting by Bowie bought for €3.50 was sold at auction for €74,000. The portrait is part of a series of paintings the late musician worked on between 1995 and 1997.

Bowie signed and dated the painting on the back of its 9.75 x 8 inch canvas captioned, DHead XLVI. Bowie passed away in January 2016 following an 18-month battle with cancer at the age of 69.

Earlier this year it was announced that Liverpool is set to host the first ever David Bowie World Fan Convention next year. The convention – which will include panels, live performances, and a Bowie Ball – will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the artist’s classic album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

One of the four limited-edition prints created by US musician and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Bob Dylan.

Four limited-edition prints created by US musician and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Bob Dylan formed part of the 157 lots of the auction.

Lots 101 to 104 are each valued at between €2,100, €1,800, €3,400 and €2,700.

They had been valued at between €1,500 and €2,000.