'I think the training saved a lot of lives yesterday', says Glenisk boss

The managing director of Glenisk yogurt Vincent Cleary has said that the company will regroup and rebuild to become operational as quickly as possible following the devastating fire on Monday which completely destroyed the Killeigh, Co Offaly yogurt manufacturing plant.

Mr Cleary admitted that tears had been shed during the night but that he would be meeting with line managers today to “make a list” to get back to work.

Mr Cleary said he wanted all the staff to “buy into” whatever plans are developed this morning and that they will “take ownership” of the plans.

It was still uncertain what exactly had happened on Monday, he said. Smoke was first noticed at midday in the incubation room and within seconds the fire quickly spread along a wall.

Even though there was shock among the staff, the building was evacuated quickly because of regular drills.

“I thought it was a drill at first, but it was the real thing. I think the training saved a lot of lives yesterday.” The factory was a burnt out shell this morning, he said.

“We are going to regroup. We will come up with a Plan B, we need to get back on shelves as soon as possible.”

Mr Cleary said he was humbled by offers of support and capacity from competitor companies. The future of Glenisk was uncertain, but by this morning there would be a plan.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Cleary said: “We have a great crew, many have been in place for 20 years. I have a responsibility to provide gainful employment to them.

The company’s milk tankers were not damaged in the fire and will be collecting organic milk as usual this morning “even if we have to take a financial hit to ensure there is no impact on the farmers”.

Mr Cleary said he will be seeking out fabricators and machine builders to try to get the operation back up and running.

Junior Agriculture Minister, Pippa Hackett, will meet Glenisk today after what she said was a devastating incident for the Cleary family, their staff, and also for the farmers who supply them.

"This is a successful business, built from scratch, and one of the main processors of organic milk in the country.

"As the Minister with responsibility for organics, I want to recognise the extraordinary contribution Glenisk have made to the organic sector."

Local councillor Neil Feighery says it is a very worrying time and the thoughts of the community are with the Cleary family and the workers affected.

"Glenisk is a hugely important employer for the local economy and it is a very worrying time heading into the autumn and Christmas season.

"I have no doubt that the local authority and the State agencies will step up to the mark and will provide support as needed to the company and the employers in the coming days.