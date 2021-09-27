Young man with rare degenerative disability must live in remote converted garage as 'nothing else available'

The HSE has been granted an application to move a young man to a converted garage two and a half hours away from his parents’ home after the judge said there appeared to be little alternative.

The man in the case has a rare degenerative disability and can display extremely challenging behaviour. Now over 18, he was made a ward of court and was the subject of an application by the HSE to have him moved to what it said was a suitable placement for him.

However, the man’s parents said this would mean him moving from his current location, which is a 50-minute round trip for visits, to a location that would result in a five-hour round trip.

The man’s parents also objected to the size and layout of the proposed placement, arguing that, at around 51 sq m, the garage would be too small, particularly as he would be sharing it with two staff dedicated to caring for him.

The difficulty in the case, which was heard in the High Court earlier this year, was highlighted by how the judge heard that one alternative placement — which in any event was not deemed suitable — would have cost an extra €400,000 a year.

In a written ruling, the judge was satisfied that the man’s current provider could not continue with the existing placement as they could no longer manage his behaviour, there were difficulties between staff and his parents, and the man was now over 18.

The provider also wanted to use his current residence for respite.

The man’s parents said their overwhelming objection was to the distance of the proposed placement from their home and the difficulties that will cause them in visiting him.

They also contrasted the space their son has availed of up to now compared to the proposed space of the new placement. The court heard that safe outdoor space would also be available to the man.

Two other potential providers were found to not have suitable lodgings for the man. The judge remarked that one of the alternative proposals would cost €400,000 more each year than the placement proposed by the HSE.

A report from a professional who had worked with the man for a number of years had identified physical and outdoor activities as being important to his wellbeing and also suggested the smaller space in the new placement may result in challenging behaviours.

As for the distance of the proposed placement from the man’s parents, the professional said it was “very, very likely” to have a detrimental effect.

The judge had been told that the man’s mother visits four times a week for up to an hour, and that any reduction in visits would be unfortunate as he “has nobody in his life that is not a professional apart from his family”.

The judge said: “Only a very small number of residential services will be in a position to take [him], particularly given that he cannot, at present, live in close proximity to any other residents and that his living space has to be customised for his particular needs.

"There are no other reasonably available placements for [him].”