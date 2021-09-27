Health watchdog and charities regulator to formally work together 

The health and safety watchdog and charities regulator have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to “formalise current and future cooperation” between the organisations.

Hiqa and the charities regulator both have involvement with the regulation of certain charitable organisations and trusts in Ireland and have a vested interest in maintaining a high standard for service users.

The memorandum outlines the agreement between the two organisations, that their respective functions will be executed in a spirit of mutual cooperation where required and will involve ongoing consultation and engagement between the two parties in regard to their overlapping remits.

It was signed by Phelim Quinn, chief executive of Hiqa, and Helen Martin, chief executive of the Charities Regulator.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Mr Quinn said it will “improve shared understanding of the landscape of charitable organisations in Ireland and our mission to maintain high quality and safety for service users”.

“This MoU will allow for future cooperation between our organisations and guide us in our shared vision for protecting the health and welfare of those who may avail of social care services run by charitable organisations in Ireland,” he added.

Strengthening of existing relationship

Ms Martin said the memorandum was a way of strengthening the existing relationship between the two bodies.

“In this way, it is envisaged that unnecessary duplication of activities can be avoided and consistency of decisions and measures can be achieved in so far as our regulatory functions in relation to charitable organisations operating in the area of health and social care overlap,” she said.

There has been renewed focus on the charities sector in recent weeks following controversy at Dublin homeless charity Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH).

The interim chair of the charity stood down from his role on Sunday night, after just six weeks in the position.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and independent councillor, Christy Burke, was appointed as interim chairman when David Hall stepped down from the role after he allegedly received death threats.

The alleged threats were made days after the charity's chief executive Cllr Anthony Flynn was found dead in his home.

Four allegations of sexual misconduct by service users were made against Mr Flynn; gardaí were investigating the allegations at the time of his death.

The 34-year-old was suspended from his post as a result of the garda investigation five days prior to his death.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said last week that An Garda Síochána is to review its vetting procedures surrounding workers who assist homeless people following the accusations.

Mr Harris added that the death of Mr Flynn means the case will not be going to court, however a file will still be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.