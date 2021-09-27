LauraLynn children's charity expands with new satellite service in Cork 

LauraLynn children's charity expands with new satellite service in Cork 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly with Artjoms Ivanovs (13) from Ballymun at LauraLynn Children's Hospice as the charity announces significant plans for service expansion on the day it marks its 10th anniversary. Picture: Andres Poveda

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 17:30
Neil Michael

LauraLynn is expanding its services into Munster and increasing its care in Leinster.

The country's only children’s hospice, which is currently based in Dublin, plans to double the number of children it helps in Munster from 37 to 74.

It is also to conduct Ireland’s first national survey of the locations of the country’s estimated 3,840 children who live with life-limiting conditions.

Of these, 1,900 have palliative care needs and up to around 720 of these children require specialised hospice care as their health is unstable, deteriorating, or at end-of-life.

Currently, there are 192 children in the Munster region who are estimated to have palliative care needs, who are deteriorating or at end of life.

Around 37 of these currently use LauraLynn in Dublin.

The new service will see the services of the charity, which celebrates its tenth anniversary today, brought to the doors of homes in Munster.

Co-located child therapy service in Cork

In addition, the charity is to co-locate its renowned child therapy service in Cork alongside another health provider.

LauraLynn provides care to more than 220 families per year but the charity’s aim is to double that to reach 400 families by 2024, increasing care provided from its existing facility in Dublin and establishing a new presence on the ground in Cork city.

In addition, LauraLynn will continue to support more than 200 bereaved families annually.

Since opening in 2011, LauraLynn has provided care and support to 84 children and their families from across Munster.

Speaking at LauraLynn today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: "Today’s announcement from LauraLynn to expand to reach more children and families closer to their homes is a hugely significant one."

He said access to specialised hospice care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families is absolutely vital.

LauraLynn has been the leader in providing children’s hospice care for a decade now and its commitment to reach even more children is highly admirable.

LauraLynn CEO Kerry McLaverty said: "We are delighted to be announcing plans to expand our services today as we mark a decade of care.

“LauraLynn’s ambition has always been to be there for every child and family who needs us and today’s announcement is one step closer to achieving that goal.

“The opening of a satellite service in Cork will bring services closer to children across the Munster region and will enable families to get the care and support they need closer to home which is something that we know is extremely important."

