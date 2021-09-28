Mandatory reporting of suspected abuse 'can have undesired impacts on victims'

Last December in his annual report the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Professor Conor O'Mahony, outlined a number of possible solutions to the difficulty in ensuring no risk is posed to children arising out of an allegation. File image: iStock

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 06:21
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Mandatory reporting of allegations of abuse can contribute to secondary trauma in survivors - and can also have a severe impact on the professionals they tell, according to new research.

The study, which surveyed the views of psychologists working for the HSE, found "negative unintended consequences" of mandatory reporting, which is a legal requirement. The author of the study said "the extent and pervasiveness of these issues were surprising".

Mandatory reporting came into effect in Ireland in December 2017 and has contributed to a rise in the number of referrals linked to suspected abuse to the Child and Family Agency.

The research, entitled Who helps the helpers? Vicarious traumatisation in psychologists and their experiences as mandated reporters, is due to be published in the near future.

Three focus groups were conducted, alongside a survey of the HSE professionals, which "illustrated how mandatory reporting can have undesired impacts on victims, mandated people, and therapeutic outcomes", with participants perceiving Mandatory Reporting as "having significant detrimental consequences that put people at risk". It said there was a need for a review of Irish Mandatory Reporting legislation.

The author of the report, clinical psychologist Dr Seán Pellegrini, said: "What we found from analysing psychologists’ experiences was that they perceived Children First [the underpinning legislation] as having some significant detrimental consequences that put vulnerable people at risk.

The impact was not just limited to the clients in psychologists’ care, but also to the psychologists themselves, with an array of difficulties emerging for both parties following their involvement with the mandatory reporting process. 

"It’s important to mention that psychologists also highlighted how some benefits to Children First certainly exist, but they emphasised that the parts of the legislation that work well need to be considered along with the parts that do not – most of all the negative unintended consequences."

"A need for reform of the current legislation was frequently cited by the psychologists who participated in this research, so a system can be installed that both protects vulnerable people while not inadvertently causing additional harm."

Last December in his annual report the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Professor Conor O'Mahony, outlined a number of possible solutions to the difficulty in ensuring no risk is posed to children arising out of an allegation, and the requirement to inform the alleged perpetrator that an allegation has been made against them.

According to the Department of Children: "The relevant legislation is also being reviewed as part of the review of the Child Care Act 1991.

"A key recommendation the Special Rapporteur’s report related to the potential of the National Vetting Bureau legislation to provide a statutory framework for a comprehensive resolution to issues identified in his report. DCEDIY and the Department of Justice are actively engaging to examine this recommendation through the inter-Departmental group that has been established to examine a number of issues in relation to the Garda vetting system. The working group’s report is due to be completed by the end of this year."

