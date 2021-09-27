Pop-up vaccination centres open at colleges and universities nationwide

A number of Covid-19 vaccination clinics will open at third-level campuses from today, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has announced.

In total, 30 higher education institutions are involved in the initiative, with vaccination centres opening at 15 different locations.

The HSE has said that the centres will be open to all and that anyone who wishes to receive a first or second vaccine dose should attend.

International students can also attend.

Vaccination clinics will open at:

University College Cork;

NUI Galway;

Trinity College Dublin;

University of Limerick;

Dublin City University;

Maynooth University;

Munster Technological University Cork;

Mary Immaculate College;

Royal College of Surgeons Ireland;

National College of Art and Design;

Athlone Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon, from October 1);

Limerick Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon, from October 1);

and TU Dublin (All 3 campuses - Blanchardstown, Grangegorman, and Tallaght).

Those who have already registered for a vaccine online have been asked to bring some form of identification displaying their date of birth with them - passport, drivers licence, Garda age card, student/school ID etc.

Those who have not registered online should bring their PPS number (if applicable), their address Eircode, their mobile phone number, their email address and a form of photo ID.

“Young people across Ireland have demonstrated their support for the vaccination programme and the incredible uptake rates have shown this,” said David Walsh, HSE Work Stream Lead Vaccination Process and Workforce.

Students who have yet to be vaccinated can get their COVID-19 vaccine at a walk in clinic either on or close to campuses. You can see these clinics below. Find out everything you need to know here ➡ https://t.co/WA2zc2tyWi #ForUsAll



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/5NHaSJrIQN — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) September 27, 2021

“The aim of this Vaccination Week is to enhance and promote vaccination uptake among young people as they start or go back to college this month and to ensure any students who have not been vaccinated yet, including international students, have the option to be protected.”

As opening times will vary across locations, the HSE has asked that people take note of the opening and closing times of their designated clinic. Anyone who attends outside the designated walk-in times will not be able to be vaccinated.

More information on the walk-in vaccination clinics at higher educational institutions, including opening times, can be found on the HSE's website.

According to the latest statistics, 7.19m vaccines had been administered in Ireland up to yesterday.

Overall, 73.6% of the population are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.