Christy Burke steps down from controversy-hit homelessness charity

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the controversy-hit Inner City Helping Homeless charity after its interim chair stood down on Sunday night.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and independent councillor Christy Burke was appointed as interim chairman almost six weeks ago after David Hall stepped down from the position after he received alleged death threats.

The alleged threats were made days after the death of the charity’s chief executive, co-founder and independent councillor Anthony Flynn.

Cllr Flynn was found dead in his home as gardaí investigated alleged sexual misconduct involving several individuals.

The 34-year-old single man was suspended from his post five days prior to his death.

Making his announcement last night, Mr Burke said: “My interim position as chair has come to an end. As was stated when I took over the role it was only to be for a short period of time.”

Mr Burke would not be drawn on the latest resignation from the board over the weekend, leaving just him and one other as appointees from the original 15 members.

He also made it clear that he would not be commenting on circumstances surrounding Mr Flynn’s death, allegations of misconduct, which are being probed by the gardaí or the stepping down of Mr Hall from his chairman role.

As only one board member remains from the original 15, the charity now faces two options according to sources. The appointment of a liquidator which could result in the winding up of the charity or else an inspector being legally charged by the Charities Regulator to examine the organisation.

A new board had been due to meet last Monday following the proposed appointment of Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon as its new chairman along with Clare O’Connor, a previous board member, and Gavin Elliot, a barrister, as two trustees.

An Emergency General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for last Tuesday was due to take place but was postponed due to Mr Gannon, Ms O’Connor and Mr Elliot withdrawing from the nominations.

An independent internal report detailing the time frame of the sexual misconduct allegations and his related conduct against the late CEO initiated by Mr Hall had been due to be presented to the Board on Monday night but was subsequently circulated to the members.

It details a factual chronology of the events that culminated in Mr Flynn’s death along with related emails and texts dated from July 30.

Four allegations of sexual misconduct by homeless and vulnerable men have now been made against Mr Flynn. Due to his death, the garda probe has now ceased but a file will be presented to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed.

The Commissioner has also said that formal garda vetting needs to be established for charities dealing with the homeless and vulnerable people.