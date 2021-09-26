Funeral takes place of Covid patient who was encouraged to leave hospital by anti-vaxxers

Mourners at the funeral of a Co Donegal pensioner who died from Covid-19 after being checked out of hospital against medical advice were told of the heartache his death has caused.

Joe McCarron, 67, died after contracting Covid-19 and was laid to rest in his hometown of Dungloe.

Mr McCarron was a Covid-19 patient at Letterkenny University Hospital and was removed from the hospital, against medical advice, while being encouraged by anti-vaccination campaigners.

Mr McCarron was readmitted to hospital two days later. He was subsequently placed on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated and he died on Friday.

His illness was made public due to the influence of Covid-denier activists in his care.

Video footage of Mr McCarron discharging himself from hospital was posted online earlier this month.

Doctors and nurses warned that Mr McCarron could die at home, and his best chance at recovery was in a hospital setting.

However, an activist who was with Mr McCarron, replied to medics: “It’s better if he dies in the house than here. He’s going to die with us.”

Mr McCarron’s case is one of a number of incidents relating to activists attempting to spread misinformation about Covid-19 in hospitals.

The Saolta Hospital Group has expressed “grave concerns” about the impact of Covid-19 denying activists on staff and patients.

Gardaí have also appointed a senior investigating officer to oversee an investigation into recent incidents at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Mr McCarron's funeral mass heard of the fragility of life, and of the heartache and loss suffered by his family and friends.

Fr Eddie Gallagher told mourners: “This is a very sad day, and we think of the bereaved who are brokenhearted on this day."

“The person who will miss Joe most of all is his wife Una,” said Fr Gallagher.

Mr McCarron, born in 1954, was a former radio DJ who was well-known in Dungloe. More recently, he was a carer to his wife of 38 years.

A special welcome was given to his friends at the mass, especially those in the AA fellowship.

“Joe was just 67 years of age. We don't know how long our journey will take. We are not guaranteed tomorrow.”

Mr McCarron was laid to rest in the nearby Maghery Cemetery.