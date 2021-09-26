Covid-19: 1,459 new cases reported with 296 in hospital

The Department of Health has confirmed an additional 1,459 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

There are 296 people in hospital, up 14, with 65 in ICU, unchanged from yesterday.

In the North, a further six patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

The Department of Health also notified another 1,020 positive cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team has said suggestions that there is a "policy" to allow children to become infected with Covid 19 is nonsense.

This week there has been some criticism of the policy that automatic testing and isolation for children under 13 who are close contacts will come to an end tomorrow.

In a series of tweets today Professor Philip Nolan said at current infection rates it would take 3 - 5 years for all existing children to become infected.

The idea that there is some secret 'policy' to allow children become infected and build immunity is untrue nonsense. We have had just over 30,000 cases in a population of about 570,000 5-12 year olds. 1/4 — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) September 26, 2021

His comments come after the Taoiseach said he has no issue with the principle of children aged 5 - 12 being vaccinated against Covid 19.

Micheál Martin's comments followed the announcement by Pfizer/BioNTech that their shot is safe and effective for children in that age group.