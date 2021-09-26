Fears new regulations will block export of cattle to Europe

Concerns have been raised that new regulations may make it impossible to export cattle to Europe.

A European Parliament Committee of Inquiry tasked with investigating alleged breaches in the application of animal welfare rules during transport is currently drafting new regulations.

MEP Billy Kelleher has warned that Ireland could be severely impacted by these new guidelines if special exemptions are not provided to take our position as an island nation into account.

More than 118,000 cattle were exported in the first 15 weeks of this year alone, with Spain and the Netherlands the two top destinations.

Mr Kelleher said there are concerns that the recommendations may be "so restrictive in terms of duration of transport" that it could mean essential European markets are cut off to Irish farmers.

Animal welfare

"There's a lot of pressure on to tighten up the duration of transportation for unweaned animals. We're trying to defend the Irish position, explain our position, and at the same time come up with innovative ways of ensuring that animal welfare is protected to the highest standards.

"To get an animal from Ireland to France is a sea journey, so no matter what way it's going to work they will be at sea for a certain duration," said Mr Kelleher.

He warned that not being able to easily access the European market would have a massive impact on the dairy sector, which relies heavily on exporting calves to veal farms on the continent.

The committee will complete its findings before the end of the year and the regulation recommendations would then have to be ratified by the European Parliament.

"We are willing to look at other ways of improving it, maybe the addition of a veterinary surgeon on the ship when they are taking animals across to Europe, enhancing the actual trucks and shortening transport times on the continent when they get there. But we still have a situation whereby we have to accept that we can't shorten the sea journey, that is a geographical fact," the Fianna Fáil MEP said.