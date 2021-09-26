Health service reform failures down to 'lack of leadership'

Repeated attempts to reform the health system have not worked for a string of reasons including a lack of leadership and a reluctance to change cultures and allegiances, according to a new study.

The study, part of a Health Research Board-funded project, looked at various strategy and planning documents over the past two decades, as well as 10 interviews with "elite respondents" who were involved in attempting to modernise the health service.

It found that attempts to reorganise the Irish health and social care system from 1998 to 2020 foundered due to "poor clarity and commitment to policy and process, weak change management and resourcing, and reluctance from within the system to change established ways of working, cultures and allegiances".

Negative policy

The research, carried out by a team which included Dr Sara Burke, Research Assistant Professor at the Centre for Health Policy and Management at Trinity College Dublin, concludes: "We find evidence of a negative policy, implementation, practice cycle, repeatedly missing opportunities for reform. Learning to break this cycle is essential for implementing Sláintecare and other complex reorganisational health reforms generally."

Sláintecare, the current strategy to reform the health service, has been hit by the recent resignations of two members of its Implementation Advisory Council, Prof Tom Keane and Laura Magahy, amid concerns the entire programme has stuttered to a halt.

The research looked at other attempts to reorganise the health system in recent decades and how they too fell short.

It also refers to difficulty over culture change and new work practices and a failure to evaluate outcomes.

As for the interviewees, it found: "Our respondents also report that most of these goals have not been realised due to a range of enduring implementation challenges.

"These include a lack of, or late, articulation of the vision driving organisational change, clarity about its purpose, its clinical rationale and pathway, absence of the systems, data and skilled management necessary, or of the commitment and mechanisms that resource, measure and incentivise the reorganisational change.

"Globally speaking, many of the challenges root to a series of system-wide unresolved conversations, poor relationships and a lack of leadership."

The research project was titled Understanding service reorganisation in the Irish health & social care system from 1998 to 2020: lessons for reform and transformation.