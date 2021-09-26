Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for help in finding a teenager missing from the Clondalkin area since Monday, September 20.
Arkardiusz Niedojad, 16, is around 5' 9" in height, of slim build with blond hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a Canada Goose Jacket, black and white Nike Runners and Nike tracksuit pants.
Gardaí and Arkardiusz's family are very concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Arkardiusz's whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.