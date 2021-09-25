Gardaí seek information to trace missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí seek information to trace missing Dublin teenager

Missing teenager, Saoirse O'Hora. Picture: Gardaí

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 17:20
Ciarán Sunderland

A teenage girl has gone missing from her Dublin home. 

Saoirse O'Hora, 15 went missing from her home in Mulhuddart, Co Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for information on her whereabouts. 

She is described as being approximately 5'1" in height of slim build with long, strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen on September 24, the 15-year-old was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the Dublin teenager's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000. 

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

