Ed Sheeran adds extra Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Belfast tour dates

Due to demand, Ed Sheeran has added four additional concert dates to the Irish leg of his Mathermatics tour.
The popstar is heading for Croke Park on April 23 of next year, changing the start date of the EU excursion.
Cork, a city he last played in May 2018, sees a gig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh pencilled in for Friday, April 28. He'll follow with an appearance at Thomond Park in Limerick, on May 5, and then it's on to Boucher Road Playing Fields for May 12.
Tickets went on sale at 8am on Saturday and due to demand, the 30-year-old star has added four new concert dates in Ireland.
The new dates include:
- - Croke Park –
- - Páirc Uí Chaoimh –
- - Thomond Park -
- - Boucher Road Playing Fields –
Tickets for these additional dates are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
For the gigs in the Republic of Ireland, tickets are €81 standing & €91 seated. Service charge of €7.15 per ticket applies, according to the singer's website.
Sheeran is set to release his fifth studio album, = (pronounced equals), near the end of next month, and the subsequent series of dates around Europe has been labelled the 'Mathematics Tour'.