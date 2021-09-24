Garda vetting for homelessness staff to be reviewed says Drew Harris after Anthony Flynn allegations

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris speaking today at the Scott medal ceremony. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 21:36
Dominic McGrath, PA

The Garda Commissioner has said there will be a review of garda vetting procedures for the homelessness sector.

His comments come as investigations continue into allegations of sexual assault against Anthony Flynn, the late homelessness campaigner.

The 34-year-old Dublin councillor and founder of the charity Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) was found dead in tragic circumstances at his home in East Wall last month.

Attending the Scott medal ceremony in Dublin on Friday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “There are strict criteria as to who can be vetted and who aren’t vetted then.

“In light of this incident, we’ll obviously have to review that because one can regard that the homeless are particularly vulnerable and that then may be an area that needs resolution.

“Certainly, we’re looking into that,” he told reporters.

Justice Minister Heather Humphries also attended the ceremony.

She said: “My Department of Justice is carrying out a complete review of the vetting legislation and depending on what this finds, we’re happy to make changes if necessary and change the legislation.”

Place: Republic of Ireland
