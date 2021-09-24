Gardaí appeal for information on Donegal teenager reported missing

The missing Donegal teenager, Oscar Ponsonby. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 19:01
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing Donegal teenager, Oscar Ponsonby. 

The teenager, aged 15, has been missing from the Letterkenny area of Donegal since Wednesday evening. 

When last seen on September 22, he was wearing a blue and navy Adidas hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The teenage boy is around 5'11" in height and is of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Oscar Ponsonby's whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100. 

Alternatively they can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


