Cork has highest level of Covid-19 deaths and second-highest level of new cases

Cork currently has the highest levels of Covid-19 related deaths in the country, and second-highest level of new cases, according to latest CSO figures.

Almost one-third of all Covid-19 related deaths in the week ending September 17 happened in Cork. Cork recorded six deaths of the 21 across the country, being the only county to record more than five deaths in the week. Cork was also the county with the second-highest number of new cases (755) for that week.

Leitrim, Longford, Roscommon, Sligo and Wicklow had the fewest cases, with less than 100 cases in each county, while Dublin accounted for almost a third (2,657) of all new cases.

Cases amongst those working in the construction sector are on the rise, having jumped by 16% between the week ending September 11 and the week ending September 17. Cases are falling across most other sectors in line with falling cases in the community.

The highest proportion of cases are now being reported in the wholesale and retail trade, with motor vehicle repair, and social work also seeing a higher proportion of cases than other industries.

Overall, case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths relating to the virus are decreasing. The number of weekly cases was 8,662, down 8% from the previous week.

Hospitalisations have been steadily decreasing over the past month, with 111 in hospital in the week ending 17 September – less than half the 241 Covid-19 patients recorded on the week ending August 27. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths was 21 in the week ending September 17, down from 27 the previous week.

The majority of cases are now in the 0-14-year-old category, making up 34% of new cases, and 76% of new cases were in those under the age of 44.

In terms of hospitalisation, 77% of patients were aged 45 and over in the week ending September 17, 2021, and 86% of deaths were in people aged 65 years and over.

Uptake of vaccines

The uptake of vaccines across the country is high, with nine out of 10 local electoral areas having more than 80% of the population aged 12 and over fully vaccinated as of September 9.

Areas with highest vaccination levels (over 92.9%) include Cork City South East and Carrigaline; Connemara South and Gort-Kinvara in Galway; Clontarf, Greystones, Howth-Malahide, Pembroke, Rathfarnham-Templeogue, and Stillorgan in Dublin; Kilmuckridge and Rosslare (Wexford); Moate (Westmeath), Muinebeag (Carlow), Sligo-Drumcliff (Sligo) and Callan-Thomastown (Kilkenny).

Rates of full vaccination tend to be lower along the border with Northern Ireland and in areas with a more urban population.

Areas with lowest levels of vaccination as of September 9 (less than 80.4%) are the North Inner City, South West Inner City, Ongar, Tallaght South, Ballymun-Finglas, Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Clondalkin, and Lucan in Dublin; Buncrana, Lifford-Stranorlar and Carndonagh (Donegal); Monaghan and Carrickmacross-Castleblayney (Monaghan); Cavan – Belturbet (Cavan), Dundalk-Carlingford (Louth), and Killarney (Kerry).