Vaccine booster programme for vulnerable to begin next week

The HSE’s director general, Paul Reid, has said that the campaign to deliver a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to medically vulnerable groups will commence next week.

Appointments are likely to be made from Wednesday, with the third dose administered to those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 1 on Friday.

Mr Reid said contact would be made with those who are deemed at highest risk, adding that that risk would be determined by clinical teams, focusing on the most vulnerable groups.

HSE chief Paul Reid said identifying who would need a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be "complex". Picture: Leah Farrell

The HSE chief told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that "it will be a period of five to six weeks to complete this programme".

However, Mr Reid said that identifying who exactly would need a third dose was a "complex process" and not a "simple list to take off the shelf".

Those who are not contacted by the HSE are not likely to need the third vaccine, Mr Reid said.

Mr Reid said their approach follows work with the National Immunisation Advisory Council, who set out the early recommendations.

The third dose of the Covid-19 jab will be administered through vaccination centres, hospitals, care settings, and through GPs.

Irish Cancer Society back third dose for cancer patients

The director of the Irish Cancer Society has said that it was absolutely necessary that people with cancer are afforded the best-possible protection against the virus.

Dr Robert O'Connor said that while they understand that an additional dose of the vaccine is "imminent", part of the challenge is that they don't have the data to know exactly how many people with cancer would need this critical third dose.

Due to the changing nature of some cancer patients' treatments, Dr O'Connor said deciding who will need a third Covid-19 jab may take some time.