Majority of plant-based fermented beverages make unauthorised health claims

Of the 32 samples analysed, four had undeclared alcohol at concentrations above the labelling threshold of 1.2% alcohol by volume.

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

Nine out of ten plant-based fermented beverages on the Irish market make unauthorised health claims and some contain undeclared alcohol content of up to 3.9%.

That’s according to a new report from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) which found the vast majority of kombucha, kefir and ginger soda products are making unauthorised health claims such as “full of goodness” or “contains live cultures.” 

The FSAI’s survey examined a representative sample of 32 plant-based fermented beverages on the Irish market and sought to determine the level of compliance with EU and Irish food labelling and health claims legislation.

Of the 32 samples analysed, four had undeclared alcohol at concentrations above the labelling threshold of 1.2% alcohol by volume. This varied from 1.5 to 3.9%.

Three out of four beverages analysed were also missing mandatory labelling information such as the address of the producer, list of ingredients and best-before or use-by date.

New guidelines 

In light of the survey results, the FSAI has today published new guidance on good manufacturing practices for the production of ready-to-eat unpasteurised fermented plant-based products, in order to assist producers to produce safe products.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI said the methods used in producing unpasteursied fermented plant-based products can be difficult to manage.

“Fermentation can continue during handling and storage, which can lead to an accumulation of alcohol.” 

The inadvertent consumption of alcohol could “pose adverse health issues” for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, she said, as well as for those employed in professions where there are restricted levels of alcohol permitted such as certain categories of licensed vehicle drivers, machine operators and airline pilots.

“The guidance will help producers to achieve consistent production methods, safe storage, safe handling and safe transportation of fermented beverages,” she said, adding that the guidance will also provide information on the labelling requirements for prepacked fermented products.

Organisation: FSAI
