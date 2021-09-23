Homeless crisis: People spending over five years in emergency accommodation

Homeless crisis: People spending over five years in emergency accommodation

Chief executive of Dublin Simon Sam McGuinness said there were people who were struggling to rebuild their lives because they were grappling with addiction, waiting longer to access alcohol and drug detox services and 'reaching rock bottom at a younger age than ever before'. File picture

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 16:00
Ann O’Loughlin

The homeless population is living through the worst crisis imaginable, the chief executive of Dublin Simon has said.

Sam McGuinness said many people now spend five years or more in emergency accommodation and are desperate to exit homelessness. The number of people, particularly single adults, in emergency accommodation is rising again, he warned.

He made his comments as it emerged that an increase in demand for Dublin Simon’s detox services in the capital has caused the waiting times to surge to 76 days from 39 days over a two-year period.

Speaking at the launch of the charity’s annual review for 2020, Mr McGuinness said there were people who were struggling to rebuild their lives because they were grappling with addiction, waiting longer to access alcohol and drug detox services and “reaching rock bottom at a younger age than ever before”. 

Research into detoxification showed the average age of those accessing detox services reduced in the five years up to 2019 from 49 years to 44 years of age but the youngest person being treated was 24 years of age.

Mr McGuinness added: “The human toll is clear in the growth of demand for counselling and out-of-hours crisis support, with a total of 3,875 interventions by Dublin Simon Community’s Sure Steps Counselling team in both day and out-of-hours services.”

Six households a day becoming homeless

According to the report, Dublin Simon supported 7,617 adults and children last year but, at one stage, six households a day were becoming homeless in the capital. 

The report said there was a 23% increase last year in demand for treatment and primary care services, with 938 people accessing services throughout the year.

Work is now under way on a dedicated €30m 100-bed medical facility for the homeless at Usher’s Island, Dublin and it is expected to be completed by 2024.

Head of clinical governance and therapeutic services at Dublin Simon Majella Darcy said there needed to be more health support for those experiencing homelessness.

“We have had enormous success in keeping people safe during the Covid crisis but we need to ensure that we can meet the demand for addiction treatment, in particular drug stabilisation and mental health supports that are so urgently needed at this time,” she added.

