EU human rights commissioner condemns UK's Troubles amnesty

Britain’s proposed “blanket” amnesty on killings and torture during the Troubles would breach its international obligations, a human rights commissioner has said.

In a damning letter to the British government, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights said the amnesty would lead to “impunity” and slammed the lack of prior consultation with victims’ groups.

Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic is stinging in her criticism of the British government’s own culpability in creating a situation where “time is running out” for victims to receive justice.

She said successive British governments have blocked progress, not funded legacy investigations, refused to set up public inquiries, and failed to implement European court judgments on legacy issues for “more than two decades”.

In a three-page letter to the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, the commissioner said she has consulted different groups in the North and met with victims.

She said the ‘command paper’ Mr Lewis introduced last July, entitled Addressing the Legacy of Northern Ireland’s Past, would put to an end all ongoing and any future attempts at criminal prosecutions.

Ms Mijatovic said it would also place a statutory bar on the PSNI or the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman investigating Troubles-related incidents and end judicial activity regarding current and future criminal and civil cases and inquests.

She said Articles 2 (right to life) and 3 (prohibition of torture) of the European Convention on Human Rights places obligations on member states, including effective investigations into killings or credible claims of torture.

The commissioner said that while there is no clear right to obtain prosecution or conviction, investigations must be capable of leading to the identification and punishment of those responsible.

Breaches of human rights

She told Mr Lewis said the European Court of Human Rights (the Court) and UN Special Rapporteurs are against broad-based amnesties, particularly in relation to grave breaches of human rights, cases of torture and the killing of and ill-treatment of civilians.

“The blanket, unconditional nature of the amnesty in your proposal effectively means that none of those involved in any serious violations will be held to account, leading to impunity,” Ms Mijatovic said.

She said the British government’s argument that a shift from "retributive" to "restorative" justice is the only way forward in dealing with the past is a “false dichotomy” between investigations and prosecutions on one hand and truth and reconciliation on the other.

She said that impunity and absence of justice can be a “major impediment” to achieving lasting justice and reconciliation.

The human rights chief said an approach that adopted both efforts formed part of the Stormont House Agreement of 2014.

She said she fully agrees with the Secretary of State that the people of Northern Ireland have “waited far too long” for progress on legacy issues and that “time is not on our side”.

She said:

This, I heard from victims, is a major source of anguish. However, I sincerely doubt that the proposals put forward will provide genuine progress.

She added it would have been appropriate for the command paper to “at least reflect on the responsibility of the UK government in creating this situation”.

Ms Mijatovic said that while the situation is complex, it is difficult to ignore that successive UK governments “have failed to deliver on making progress” and have “sometimes put barriers to such progress”.

She said the non-execution of judgments of the Court on legacy matters is an “increasing source of concern” with general measures “unimplemented for more than two decades”.

Lack of consultation

The commissioner said the lack of consultation of victims, given the radical shift in approach, is “a major source of concern” and a “major blow to already fragile trust” in the government’s handling of legacy issues.

She said the prospect among victims of facing more delays or an abrupt end to their search for justice was “clearly devastating” for them.

Writing in reply, the Secretary of State said: “The UK government is committed to dealing with legacy issues in a way that supports information recovery and reconciliation, complies with international human rights obligations, and responds to the needs of individual victims and survivors, as well as society as a whole.”

He said that in publishing the proposals on July 14, the British government was clear that they did not represent “a final position” but rather to inform a process of engagement.

Victims' input

Mr Lewis said the UK government had sought the views of victims and survivors and said it was vital they had a role in the design, implementation and monitoring of any information recovery body.

He said the proposed information recovery body would include specially trained liaison officers to provide a single point of contact for individuals and families throughout the information retrieval processes.

We know from recent cases that it is increasingly unlikely for criminal prosecutions relating to legacy offences to satisfy the evidential threshold necessary for a prosecution.

“Not only are successful prosecutions rare but the complex and lengthy pursuit of criminal justice outcomes means that alternative mechanisms of providing information to victims and families are held back.”

He said that between 2015 and 2021 “just nine people” have been charged in connection with Troubles-related deaths.

“Using limited resources — both time and people — to pursue a small number of cases means that a small number may see a prosecution commenced; however, far fewer will see a conviction.”

Mr Lewis said there was also the risk that ongoing prosecutions hinder and prevent information sharing with families.