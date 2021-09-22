No winner of tonight's €17m Lotto jackpot

Looks like everyone will be back at work tomorrow as there was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €17m.
Wednesday night's jackpot was the second-highest in the history of the game.
The winning numbers drawn were 4, 11, 16, 21, 36, 40 and the bonus number was 8.
The jackpot will now roll over to Saturday, having been rolling since June, and approaching the €18.96m cap.
Once the cap is exceeded no more money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won, with funds that would normally go to the total being distributed to the next lower prize tier where there are winners.
However, if the jackpot is won at a sum higher than the €18.96m cap, that amount will become the games new limit.
This year has already seen five Lotto jackpot wins, with players from Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath and Galway claiming big prizes.
In tonight's draw, more than 166,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.