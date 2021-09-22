Simon Harris and wife welcome new baby boy

Simon Harris and wife welcome new baby boy

"Today we welcomed Baby Cillian into the world. Caoimhe and baby doing great and Saoirse delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon," wrote Mr Harris

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 19:22
Greg Murphy

Simon Harris and his wife have welcomed a new baby boy.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, the higher education minister said both his wife and new son Cillian are "doing great".

Mr Harris added that their daughter Saoirse, 2, is "delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon".

The Fine Gael TD shared a picture of himself holding baby Cillian, thanking the staff of the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street for the care they provided.

He added that he will now be taking several weeks parental leave "to get to know this new little man".

Read More

Creches and primary schools to stop close contact tracing

More in this section

FILE PHOTO One million euro in cash was seized by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime today. Cash in excess of €1m was seiz Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Kildare motorway
Stardust nightclub fire Majority of victims’ families could be excluded from Stardust inquest, TD warns
CC STARDUST PROTEST Fears families will be excluded from Stardust inquest over legal funding row
Hyponatraemia inquiry findings published

North's ‘besieged’ health service faces ‘grim winter’

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices