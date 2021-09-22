Simon Harris and wife welcome new baby boy

Simon Harris and his wife have welcomed a new baby boy.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, the higher education minister said both his wife and new son Cillian are "doing great".

Mr Harris added that their daughter Saoirse, 2, is "delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon".

The Fine Gael TD shared a picture of himself holding baby Cillian, thanking the staff of the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street for the care they provided.

He added that he will now be taking several weeks parental leave "to get to know this new little man".