Survey finds 20% of woman who have had an abortion feel they weren't treated with dignity and respect

Over a fifth (22%) of women who have had an abortion since the eighth amendment was repealed did not feel they were treated with dignity and respect by providers, with some experiencing racism and judgement from staff.

That is according to a survey launched by the Abortion Rights Campaign (ARC) evaluating individuals’ experiences of abortion care here since the legislation was repealed.

ARC says the report shows that there are significant gaps in the information provided to those seeking abortions, the mandatory three-day waiting period had serious negative effects, and there are major barriers to access for those over 12 weeks.

Speaking at the launch of the report, ARC spokeswoman Helen Stonehouse said that while abortion services here are working well for some people, there are too many people affected by barriers to access.

Abortion care should not be a lottery where you may or may not get the health care you need, and indeed that care may not be delivered with dignity and respect.

The results of the report shows that more than half of those surveyed do not know where to go to get an abortion.

Just under one in five (19%) were refused abortion care and were not referred on to another provider, despite legislation stating that providers are required to do so.

Those accessing abortion under 10 weeks, via GPs, reported generally positive experiences.

However, those who accessed abortion after 10 weeks through maternity hospitals reported overwhelmingly negative experiences.

Participants found the three-day waiting period “demeaning” and inducing “undue stress and anxiety”.

Mara Clarke of the Abortion Support Network, said those from marginalised backgrounds are particularly susceptible to falling through the cracks of the services, including homeless people, people in direct provision, and members of the Traveller community.

Also speaking at the launch of the report was Dr Mary Favier, a GP in Cork who is co-chair of Global Doctors for Choice and Mairéad Enright, a reader in feminist legal studies and founder member of Lawyers for Choice.