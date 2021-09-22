Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Kildare motorway

Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Kildare motorway

The incident happened on the M7 southbound between J12 Newbridge and J13 Kildare shortly after 12.30pm

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 17:06
Greg Murphy

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by an articulated lorry on the motorway in Kildare.

The incident happened on the M7 southbound between J12 Newbridge and J13 Kildare shortly after 12.30pm.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was seriously injured after being struck and was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Tallaght but has since passed away.

The scene is being examined by investigators and the motorway has now fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were travelling in the area, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to make themselves known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station (045) 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Read More

Second car crash on Cork's northside brings traffic to a halt

More in this section

Irish Examiner: Are you struggling to find a GP or get a doctor's appointment? Irish Examiner: Are you struggling to find a GP or get a doctor's appointment?
Government committed to significantly enhanced mica redress scheme, says McGrath  Government committed to significantly enhanced mica redress scheme, says McGrath 
SAFRICA-POLITICS-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE-DEMONSTRATION Amnesty slams pharmas over 'unprecedented human rights crisis' of vaccine inequality
Stardust nightclub fire

Majority of victims’ families could be excluded from Stardust inquest, TD warns

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices