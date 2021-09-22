Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Kildare motorway

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by an articulated lorry on the motorway in Kildare.
The incident happened on the M7 southbound between J12 Newbridge and J13 Kildare shortly after 12.30pm.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was seriously injured after being struck and was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Tallaght but has since passed away.
The scene is being examined by investigators and the motorway has now fully reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were travelling in the area, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to make themselves known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station (045) 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.