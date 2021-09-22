Two more men arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

Two more men arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

Lyre McKee. File Picture

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 09:00
Steven Heaney

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The suspects, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act.

They are currently detained at the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Lyra McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans while she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in 2019.

Three other men have already been charged with the journalist's murder, and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences on the night she was killed.

Lyra McKee
