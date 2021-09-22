Aer Lingus ground operations staff vote to reject airline's cost-cutting proposals

More than 1,000 grounds operations staff at Are Lingus have rejected new cost-cutting proposals put forward by the airline.

82% of staff voted against Aer Lingus’s Covid Recovery document yesterday.

In a statement, SIPTU, which represents the ground operations staff, said permanent cuts to workers' terms and conditions are not acceptable.

“Prior to this ballot union representatives and organisers engaged with management at the company concerning changes it wished to implement due to the losses the company incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our members have clearly rejected what was proposed to them,” said SIPTU Secoter Organiser Niall Phillips.

“Workers in the aviation sector have been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Many have been laid off for long periods of time, others saw significant reductions in their working hours, and hundreds have been made redundant across the sector.”

In total, the union represents around 1,100 workers employed by Aer Lingus as ground crew in Dublin airport.

SIPTU TEAC Division Organiser, Karan O’Loughlin said what was proposed by Aer Lingus was “one-sided” and “not the way forward.”

While the majority of our members in Aer Lingus who rejected this proposal continue to work at 80% of their normal hours, we can’t forget that there are many others still on short-time work or lay off.

“Our members accept that the aviation industry suffered significant losses due to the pandemic but so did its workers.

“They believe that this not been adequately recognised by the company,” she said.

Ms O'Loughlin said the only way for a meaningful recovery in Aer Lingus "is for both workers and the company to have the same opportunity to recover."

“Permanent cuts to workers’ terms and conditions is not the way to achieve this ," she added.