Gardaí renew appeal for information on 25-year-old hit-and-run which killed Paraic Coffey

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 19:57
Greg Murphy

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information in relation to a fatal hit-and-run that happened 25-years-ago in Co Meath.

Paraic Coffey was killed when he was struck by a vehicle as he made his way home from Buck Mulligan's nightclub in the Darnley Lodge Hotel in Athboy.

The 18-year-old was walking along the Athboy to Dunderry road at around 3am on Sunday, June 9, 1996, when the incident happened.

Paraic was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Gardaí say that despite a prolonged investigation into his death, there has been no closure for Paraic's family.

The vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene would have been damaged due to the nature of the incident, gardaí have said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who remembers a friend or family member who had unexplained damage to their vehicle, or to anyone who was asked to carry out repairs in suspicious circumstances to come forward.

In a statement, gardaí said they believe that there are people with information who have not previously come forward.

“Many of those who were living in the locality and who would have known Paraic were teenagers and young adults at the time of the incident.

“These people may now have their own families and as such have a deeper understanding of the unbearable loss and the overwhelming search for answers that the Coffey family have held onto for 25 years, from losing a child, a son, or a brother in such circumstances,” the statement said.

Gardaí also appealed directly to the person or people involved in the incident to come forward, to bring closure to their life and to the Coffey family.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room in Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

