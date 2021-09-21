'No plans' to change school Covid infection prevention and control measures, says minister

There are no plans to withdraw current infection prevention and control measures in schools, according to the Education Minister.

Norma Foley appeared before the Oireachtas Education Committee on Tuesday to discuss the reopening of schools along with Josepha Madigan, the Minister for Special Education.

Asked by Donnchadh Ó’ Laoghaire, Sinn Féin's education spokesman, if the advice for close contacts in schools would change at the end of the month, Ms Foley did not directly answer the question but confirmed the infection prevention and control measures would remain in place for this term.

Last week, it emerged that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was considering whether or not children would have to stay home from school if designated a close contact.

It is "wonderful" to see our schools back, Ms Foley told the committee, adding there were significant resources in place for infection prevention and control measures to allow that to happen.

“Interestingly enough, while they are being withdrawn maybe in other aspects of society, they are not being withdrawn within our schools.”

Last year, more than €635m was put in place, she added. “This term alone, we are looking at €57m.”

CO2 monitors

All schools should have their full supply of CO2 monitors by early October, according to the minister.

"Lennox Laboratories was on target to have the full amount of 35,000 CO2 monitors delivered to schools by the beginning of next week. Unfortunately, however, Lennox has been informed by the manufacturer that there is a delay with the delivery of the last batch of 10,000 CO2 monitors, due to a fault with the LCD display unit,” she said.

At the committee, Mr Ó Laoghaire also asked Ms Foley if she had ensured the HSE was providing the same level of resources to schools again this term.

There is “confusion” in relation to when a child should self-isolate, he said. Many principals feel “very isolated” and like they are not receiving as much support as they were last spring from the HSE, he added.

There is also confusion around symptoms and when it is okay to send a child to school or childcare, he said, pointing out there is a discrepancy around the advice on runny and stuffy noses in separate HSE advice and in department advice.

Fianna Fáíl TD Jim O’Callaghan said he believed a change for close contacts in schools should be looked at to account for the high vaccination rate of the population.

“My own view is that unvaccinated school children who are close contacts, and who are not displaying any symptoms should remain at school.”

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour’s education spokesman, said he had heard from principals forced to contact a local representative due to the “shambles" they were dealing with.

“There were principals on to me who had no option but to send entire classes home because three, four, five days passed [since there was a positive case] and they hadn’t heard from the public health teams," he said.