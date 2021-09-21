Freeze rents for three years to stop 'soul-destroying' prices rising, say opposition

Rent levels are "demoralising" and "soul-destroying" for tenants and the Government must act to tackle them, opposition TDs have said.

The Government is being urged by both the Labour Party and the Social Democrats to introduce a fresh three-year freeze on private rent to combat the spike in prices.

Speaking outside Leinster House, opposition TDs called on the Government to protect tenants from the threat of inflation.

TDs from both parties insist current rent increases are neither tolerable nor sustainable.

Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan said his party wants a ban on any rent increase until a sufficient number of cost-rental homes have been built.

The Dublin Bay North TD described the situation as "completely unacceptable".

He said planning permissions had been granted to developers to convert student accommodation into temporary-stay accommodation for tourists.

Mr O'Callaghan also said permission has been given by Dublin City Council to convert 500 student rooms into short-let tourist accommodation for a period from now until next May.

“It’s completely unacceptable given the rental crisis and the crisis in student accommodation,” he said.

“It makes no sense at all in terms of the hotel room vacancy we have [in Dublin].

Bill to protect tenants

Introducing her Tenant’s Right Bill 2021, Labour TD Ivana Bacik said her bill seeks to give tenants improved security of tenure against eviction, prevent rent hikes, and include measures that will help tenants have a better quality of life.

Ms Bacik told reporters at Leinster House the issue of rent prices dominated the recent Dublin Bay South byelection in a constituency where there is a large proportion of renters. Just under half of all registered voters in the constituency are tenants as opposed to homeowners.

Ms Bacik said that from engaging with voters on the doors, it was clear renters were “struggling” to cope. She said many find rent levels "soul-destroying and demoralising" and are under constant fear of eviction.

“They have included very unfair terms, including having to pay a professional company to clean an apartment [in order to get their deposit returned].”

Ms Bacik said the bill would provide for a three-year freeze.