Lotto fever sets in as €17m jackpot the second-highest in Irish history

As Lotto fever continues to grip the country, Wednesday's jackpot is heading to €17m, the second-highest total since the beginning of the game in 1988.

Any single winner could become Ireland's second-largest jackpot winner in the history of the game, and become the country's newest multi-millionaire.

This year has already seen five Lotto jackpot wins, with players from Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath and Galway claiming big prizes.

The current jackpot has been rolling over since June and is close to reaching the current cap of €18.96m, representing the largest Lotto win by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow in June 2008.

Once the cap is exceeded no more money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won, with funds that would normally go to the total being distributed to the next lower prize tier where there are winners.

However, if the jackpot is won at a sum higher than the €18.96m cap, that amount will become the games new limit.

A National Lottery spokesperson saying Wednesday's draw could prove "truly life-changing."

"A single winner could find themselves at number two on the list of all-time highest Lotto jackpot winners in Ireland which we know is a highly coveted title," the spokesperson said.

"Will tomorrow night’s draw mark the end of the extraordinary jackpot roll which has lasted for the majority of the summer? Only time will tell."

Meanwhile, a player has scooped €257,723 after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday's draw, coming within one number of the €16.4m jackpot prize.

The lucky Kerry player purchased their ticket at Carson's Daybreak in Beaufort and has since made contact with the National Lottery.