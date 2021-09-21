Lotto fever sets in as €17m jackpot the second-highest in Irish history

Lotto fever sets in as €17m jackpot the second-highest in Irish history

This year has already seen five Lotto jackpot wins, with players from Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath and Galway claiming big prizes

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 16:19
Greg Murphy

As Lotto fever continues to grip the country, Wednesday's jackpot is heading to €17m, the second-highest total since the beginning of the game in 1988.

Any single winner could become Ireland's second-largest jackpot winner in the history of the game, and become the country's newest multi-millionaire.

This year has already seen five Lotto jackpot wins, with players from Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath and Galway claiming big prizes.

The current jackpot has been rolling over since June and is close to reaching the current cap of €18.96m, representing the largest Lotto win by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow in June 2008.

Once the cap is exceeded no more money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won, with funds that would normally go to the total being distributed to the next lower prize tier where there are winners.

However, if the jackpot is won at a sum higher than the €18.96m cap, that amount will become the games new limit.

A National Lottery spokesperson saying Wednesday's draw could prove "truly life-changing."

"A single winner could find themselves at number two on the list of all-time highest Lotto jackpot winners in Ireland which we know is a highly coveted title," the spokesperson said.

"Will tomorrow night’s draw mark the end of the extraordinary jackpot roll which has lasted for the majority of the summer? Only time will tell."

Meanwhile, a player has scooped €257,723 after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday's draw, coming within one number of the €16.4m jackpot prize.

The lucky Kerry player purchased their ticket at Carson's Daybreak in Beaufort and has since made contact with the National Lottery.

Read More

Girl, 4, left bleeding after nip on face among complaints over 'seagull scourge'

More in this section

Fine Gael party 'Think in' event Leo Varadkar: Corporation tax changes 'won’t impact average Irish business'
Coronavirus - Mon Jun 28, 2021 Tánaiste all but rules out full redress for homeowners impacted by mica
Northern Ireland Executive Northern Ireland health service set to 'topple over' without action, warns Michelle O’Neill
Judge gavel on book in library

Judge tells man 'to put his money where his mouth is' in family law case

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices