Overcrowding crippling hospitals, nurses warn

Overcrowding is beginning to 'cripple' Cork hospitals, with no emergency plans agreed to cope with an expected surge in demand this winter, nurses have warned.

The latest figures show 58 patients waiting on trolleys at Cork University Hospital (CUH) as it remains one of the most overcrowded in the country.

CUH has been the worst impacted hospital in the country over the last week but was surpassed yesterday by University Hospital Limerick where 62 people were waiting on trolleys.

Elsewhere in Cork, 19 people were on trolleys in the Mercy Hospital, up from 14 the day previous.

“There is a clear lack of hospital capacity over the last number of weeks, and you can see that here in Cork,” said Liam Conway, industrial relations officer with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

“CUH and the Mercy have been crippled with overcrowding and that poses a huge threat to staff in their workplace,” he added.

There have been outbreaks on the wards as well, in terms of Covid-19.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha has previously warned that overcrowded hospitals with poor ventilation can act as “infection hotspots” for Covid-19, posing a threat to both patients and frontline staff.

Mr Conway says the INMO has sought an order of engagement with CUH seeking the introduction of a number of measures to alleviate pressures, but are still awaiting a response.

“We’re also due to meet with the HSE and the South/Southwest Hospital Group to discuss the winter plan to address overcrowding, but that plan is still outstanding, and the concern is obviously at the moment that we’re heading into October with no plan signed off on yet,” said Mr Conway.

“It should really be launched now with the additional funding required, but it has been very slow,” he added.

The INMO is calling for an increase in hospital bed capacity in both CUH and the Mercy.

While Mr Conway says CUH are seeking expansion of bed capacity in their winter plan, and work is currently underway to expand capacity in the Mercy by 30 beds, neither hospital will see an increase in bed capacity before next year.

In the interim, and with the fast approach of the winter season, the INMO are calling for maximised utilisation of bed capacity in the private sector, as well as increased support for community hospitals and home care services to alleviate pressure on acute hospitals.

Mr Conway also highlighted the need for a recruitment drive “to go overseas and recruit staff.”

We do not have enough nurses for the winter ahead or for the existing service.

He added that there are significant vacancies both in CUH and the Mercy at present.

CUH and the HSE have not responded to requests to comment on the overcrowding issue.

Across the country, 409 admitted patients were waiting on trolleys yesterday — 339 in emergency departments and 70 on wards.