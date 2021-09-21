Experts call for screening of over 70s over malnutrition fears 

Over 70s should receive nutritional screening during the flu vaccine campaign, a representative group has said, as an estimated 15% of the age cohort is believed to have malnutrition.

In its 2022 pre-budget submission, the Irish Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (IrSPEN), supported by the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute (INDI), called for a pilot scheme integrating a five-minute nutrition screening for over 70s as part of the winter jab appointment.

The submission also recommends that nutrition screening, performed by care staff once per quarter, be extended to the 58,000 people in receipt of home care support.

The society has estimated running a pilot nutrition scheme with winter flu vaccinations would cost €150,000, while delivering quarterly nutrition screening to those receiving home care support is estimated to cost €700,000 per annum.

Niamh Rice, IrSPEN director, said the prevalence of malnutrition is estimated to be at least 15% in over 70s, and likely to be even higher in those presenting for flu vaccination.

“Screening, while waiting for vaccination or in the 15-minute wait post-vaccination offers a low cost but highly cost-effective means of ensuring that patients at nutritional risk can be identified at a convenient point with the primary healthcare team, with minimal additional staffing cost other than training and initial piloting,” Ms Rice said.

Also, the 58,000 older people receiving home care support are likely to be particularly vulnerable to malnutrition with an estimated prevalence of up to 30%.

Ms Rice said integrating the screening has the potential to “avert costly hospital admissions, decrease healthcare usage, and improve quality of life and independence”.

“The cost of treating a malnourished patient is three times that of a nourished patient, and so it makes economic sense to identify any risk of malnutrition and treat it early,” she added.

IrSPEN also called for improved early access to nutritional care for cancer patients and the establishment of a specialist intestinal rehabilitation unit for adult patients at St James's Hospital in Dublin.

Dr Cara Dunne, IrSPEN director and consultant gastroenterologist who provides care to intestinal failure patients, said it is now urgent that the service is expanded to address the needs of adult patients.

"Each year, we estimate that there are at least 12 avoidable deaths that could be saved if they were treated within a specialist unit similar to that in Northern Ireland, the UK, and the vast majority of European countries," she added.