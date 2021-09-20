TV producer Larry Bass resigns from the RTÉ Board

TV producer Larry Bass has resigned from the RTÉ Board, one day after he attended his first meeting.

The board’s chair, Moya Doherty, confirmed the decision in a statement on Monday evening.

“I would like to note today’s announcement by Larry Bass that he is to step down from the Board of RTÉ.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Larry for his commitment, and for his ongoing significant contribution to the creative industries in Ireland, and to the independent production sector in particular,” she said.

The RTÉ Board is a group that makes policy decisions for the state broadcaster.

Mr Bass, who is CEO of production company ShinAwiL, said he tendered his resignation to Arts Minister Catherine Martin on Friday, following his attendance at his first RTÉ board meeting on Thursday.

A statement said that “it emerged following the first board meeting there was a degree of discomfort by a number of members on the Board with having an independent producer who is also a supplier to RTÉ”.

Mr Bass said: “In the interests of my business and that of RTÉ I decided to resign. I have tendered my resignation to the Minister.”

ShinAwiL has produced shows such as MasterChef Ireland, The Voice of Ireland, Dancing with the Stars.