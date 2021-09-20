1,154 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as 90% of over-16s fully vaccinated

Health officials have confirmed 1,154 news cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today.

The number of Covid patients in hospital stands at 297, an increase on Sunday's figure of 278.

63 patients are in ICUs around the country.

It comes as the Health Minister said more than 90% of those over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Praising those who helped make it happen, Stephen Donnelly said: “We have achieved another milestone in our vaccine programme and in our continued phased pathway out of this pandemic.”

Mr Donnelly shared new vaccine stats which showed 90.8% of those over 18 have been fully vaccinated, with 90.1% of over 16 have been jabbed.

Some 86.8% of those over the age of 12 have full vaccination. In total, more than 7.1m vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date.

Monday saw the country take another step towards the end of Covid-19 restrictions as thousands of workers return to offices.

Restrictions around indoor dance, yoga and fitness classes also eased as all restrictions around outdoor group activities were removed.