1,154 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as 90% of over-16s fully vaccinated

1,154 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as 90% of over-16s fully vaccinated

Stephen Donnelly said: “We have achieved another milestone in our vaccine programme and in our continued phased pathway out of this pandemic.” 

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 17:14
Steve Neville

Health officials have confirmed 1,154 news cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today.

The number of Covid patients in hospital stands at 297, an increase on Sunday's figure of 278.

63 patients are in ICUs around the country.

It comes as the Health Minister said more than 90% of those over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Praising those who helped make it happen, Stephen Donnelly said: “We have achieved another milestone in our vaccine programme and in our continued phased pathway out of this pandemic.” 

Mr Donnelly shared new vaccine stats which showed 90.8% of those over 18 have been fully vaccinated, with 90.1% of over 16 have been jabbed.

Some 86.8% of those over the age of 12 have full vaccination. In total, more than 7.1m vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date. 

Monday saw the country take another step towards the end of Covid-19 restrictions as thousands of workers return to offices.

Restrictions around indoor dance, yoga and fitness classes also eased as all restrictions around outdoor group activities were removed.

Read More

Return to the office and indoor classes: Here's what restrictions have eased today

More in this section

Water bills set to rise Public trust in water supply 'damaged' after Gorey treatment plant problems
Hospital asked to review security after anti-vaccine protesters approach staff Hospital asked to review security after anti-vaccine protesters approach staff
Police files tracking Michael Collins' movements to be sold at auction in Belfast Police files tracking Michael Collins' movements to be sold at auction in Belfast
Katherine Zappone appointment

Katherine Zappone rejects invite to appear before Oireachtas Committee

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices