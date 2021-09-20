Gardaí searching for missing four-year-old boy

Gardaí searching for missing four-year-old boy

Muaaz Usama has been missing from Kilkenny city since Sunday, September 19. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 12:36
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing four-year-old boy. 

Muaaz Usama is missing from the Kilkenny City area since Sunday, September 19.

Muaaz is described as being approximately 2 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build. 

He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Investigating gardaí believe he may be travelling in the company of an adult relative. 

His last known location was in the Dublin city area.

When he was last seen, Muaaz was wearing a dark green/black hoody with a grey hood, blue jeans, black shoes and black socks. 

He may also be wearing a yellow hoody or a blue puffy jacket.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Muaaz has been asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

