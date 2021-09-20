Hiqa advises against widespread use of Covid-19 antigen testing

Widespread use of antigen testing for Covid-19 should only be an additional measure to help curb the spread of the virus, and not a replacement for other proven mitigation measures, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has said.

In its latest advice submitted to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this morning, Hiqa said that there remained "uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of rapid antigen testing for screening of asymptomatic individuals with the aim of limiting transmission of SARS-CoV-2."

The health watchdog also said that there were significant "resource, implementation, regulatory, ethical and social considerations” associated with rapid antigen tests being used to detect the virus in asymptomatic populations.

Antigen tests are less expensive and provide faster results than standard polymerase chain reaction PCR tests used for detecting Covid-19, but Irish health officials have expressed hesitancy about their use outside of specific circumstances.

"A negative antigen test in an asymptomatic person should not be viewed as a ‘green light’ to engage in activities that would be otherwise considered as high risk for transmission," said Hiqa’s Chief Scientist, Dr Conor Teljeur.

"Also, the introduction of routine and widespread rapid antigen testing in asymptomatic populations would require a significant investment."

Dr Teljeur acknowledged that antigen tests may have a role in limiting transmission in certain circumstances, "but only as an additional public health measure, rather than a replacement for known mitigation measures."

"Any decision to use RADTs for screening in asymptomatic populations should consider a variety of factors including the prevalence of Covid-19, the proportion of the population who have adequate immunity and the vulnerability of the population involved," he said.

No change to minimum age for wearing of facemasks

Separately, Hiqa's also published its latest advice to Nphet on whether or not the minimum age of mask-wearing should be reduced.

Based on the available evidence, including consideration of the latest international practice as well as input from its Covid-19 Expert Advisory Group, Hiqa advised that the current minimum age for mask-wearing in the community should not be reduced.

At present, those under the age of 13 are not required to wear masks.

Hiqa said that if "layered mitigation measures" like physical distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, increased ventilation, and not attending when you have symptoms of Covid-19, were fully implemented at schools and childcare facilities, these settings become "low-risk environments", even in the context of the more-transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19.

As such, Hiqa said it was still "not recommended that children attending primary school wear face coverings.”

File Picture: iStock

The watchdog added that, because individual circumstances vary, parents and guardians "should be supported if they choose for their child to wear a face mask in primary schools or other public settings."

However, Hiqa said that given the evolving situation regarding community-level transmission and uncertainty regarding the Delta variant, its advice "should be kept under review and should be informed by national and international surveillance data and relevant evidence from the literature."

“As there are currently high rates of infection in the community, we encourage parents and children to continue to observe public health guidance before, during and after school activities.

"We also recommend that anyone who has the opportunity to avail of the Covid-19 vaccine does so,” Dr Teljeur added.

Hiqa's latest reports to Nphet on both antigen testing and mask-wearing can be read on Hiqa.ie.