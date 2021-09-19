First fully-endoscopic spinal surgery rolled out in Belfast

First fully-endoscopic spinal surgery rolled out in Belfast

Ashraf Abouharb, consultant neurosurgeon at Kingsbridge Private Hospital (Aaron McCracken)

Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 11:00
Cate McCurry, PA

The first and only fully-endoscopic spinal surgery on the island of Ireland is being rolled out at a Belfast hospital.

Installed earlier this year, the RIWOspine system allows surgeons to carry out spinal surgery with increased precision via a smaller incision than the traditional surgical approach.

It comes after the Hospital Services Limited (HSL) teamed up with Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast to roll out the only service on the island.

The technology is expected to draw patients from across the island of Ireland to undergo minimally invasive surgeries for back pain.

Ashraf Abouharb, Alan Stead, Graham Stewart and Nikolay Peev (Aaron McCracken)

The system features a specially-designated 8mm thick telescope, with all instruments operating through the 4mm in diameter telescope working channel.

This orientation gives the surgeon a bird’s eye view of their instruments at work rather than having to establish a second angle for camera work.

Surgeons say that patients could expect minimal to none muscular damage following surgery, a faster recovery time, and in most cases patients can expect to go home on the same day of surgery.

Surgeons from Kingsbridge Private hospital, including Nikolay Peev, consultant neurosurgeon and spinal surgeon, and Ashraf Abouharb, consultant neurosurgeon underwent training in Germany.

Spine specialist Alan Stead said: “Kingsbridge Private Hospital is known across Ireland for its outstanding level of patient care and its willingness to embrace new innovations to improve the patient experience.

“We were delighted to team up with Kingsbridge to deliver this first-in-Ireland installation of the RIWOspine system.”

