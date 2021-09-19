We want to see remote working become a permanent fixture, Varadkar says

Thousands of workers will return to their offices and indoor sports and classes will recommence tomorrow as the country’s easing of restrictions escalates.

From midnight, all restrictions on outdoor group activities will be removed.

Businesses including indoor dance, yoga, pilates studios, art classes and indoor sports and fitness classes, will all be permitted for up to 100 people, provided all participants are immune.

Some restrictions on numbers will remain and a requirement to maintain pods of six participants will be in place where those attending have mixed immunity status.

All restrictions on outdoor group activities will also be removed meaning no upper limit on numbers.

Many of these businesses have been furloughed since the beginning of the pandemic 18 months ago.

Speaking ahead of the easing, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said from tomorrow, the public health advice no longer requires working from home and a phased return to the office begins.

“I know many are looking forward to returning to the office, to see their colleagues who they’ve only seen through a screen for the past 18 months, in person.

"For those who were recruited during the pandemic, it will be the first time ever they’ve been in the office or met their co-workers – even after over a year working together in some cases,” he said.

“The pandemic has taught us what’s possible in terms of remote working. It transformed the world of work overnight. I hope we can learn something from what worked for workers and employers during that time and incorporate it post-Covid.

"We really want to see remote working become a permanent fixture of Irish working life. I hope employers are speaking to their staff to figure out what works best for them and the business as this phased return begins,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said that thanks to the success of the vaccination programme, we are in a position to ease restrictions further and allow these indoor activities take place, including indoor exercise classes, bands, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, chess, bridge and other indoor activities.

“We are now one of the best in the world for vaccine uptake, 90% of people over 16 are now double-jabbed. It’s a testament to the Irish people for trusting the science, trusting our health care professionals and protecting each other.

"I wish all those returning to work tomorrow for the first time, the very best and thank you for all you have done over the pandemic.”

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will also be in the Munster Technological University to mark the formal return of students to campuses across the country.