Garda injured following two-vehicle collision in Dublin

Garda injured following two-vehicle collision in Dublin

The collision occurred this morning in Drumcondra and involved a car and an official Garda motorcycle on routine patrol.

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 16:38
Steve Neville

A member of the gardaí suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Dublin.

The collision occurred this morning in Drumcondra and involved a car and an official Garda motorcycle on routine patrol.

Gardaí said in a statement: “The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.” 

The incident occurred at the junction of Dargle Road and Drumcondra Road Lower and the road was closed for the conduction of technical examination. It has since reopened.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for any witnesses to this collision who may have footage, including dashcam, to make it available to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600.

Read More

Audit of treatment plants to take place after 52 people fall ill from unsafe water

More in this section

Investigation launched after man found seriously injured in Limerick Investigation launched after man found seriously injured in Limerick
Coveney to meet Defence Forces women ahead of independent review Coveney to meet Defence Forces women ahead of independent review
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 27, 2020 International travel rules to be relaxed in Northern Ireland from next month
A Glass of water on white background

Audit of treatment plants to take place after 52 people fall ill from unsafe water

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices