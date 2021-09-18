Garda injured following two-vehicle collision in Dublin

A member of the gardaí suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Dublin.

The collision occurred this morning in Drumcondra and involved a car and an official Garda motorcycle on routine patrol.

Gardaí said in a statement: “The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The incident occurred at the junction of Dargle Road and Drumcondra Road Lower and the road was closed for the conduction of technical examination. It has since reopened.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for any witnesses to this collision who may have footage, including dashcam, to make it available to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600.