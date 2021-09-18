Coveney to meet Defence Forces women ahead of independent review

The Minister for Defence is set to meet with the 'Women of Honour' who shared their experiences of sexual harassment, discrimination and bullying within the Defence Forces.

Simon Coveney confirmed today that the meeting was being arranged to take place as soon as possible.

He said he had listened "with concern" to the RTÉ Radio documentary as the women recounted personal experiences that included alleged sexual assault and harassment by male colleagues and superiors.

The female members spoke of the lasting impact the incidents have had on their lives with some suffering eating disorders, trauma, mental anguish and suicide attempts.

Karina Molloy, one of those who participated in the documentary said that she could not stay silent on the dozen or so incidents she had endured.

Ms Molloy, the first woman to reach senior non-commissioned officer rank as company quartermaster sergeant, described one particular incident that occurred while on her first overseas mission.

On this occasion, she was summoned to receive a birthday present and discovered “a pair of sexy underwear”. In the crotch was written: “I wish I was here," in front of male colleagues.

Ms Molloy said she had reported incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault at the hands of a superior officer, only to be told to "forget it".

Other female members with children believed they were discriminated against.

Following the broadcast of the documentary on September 11, Mr Coveney announced an independent review to examine current policies and procedures dealing with workplace issues such as harassment, sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination.

Today, the Mr Coveney confirmed the review would be conducted by independent, unbiased personnel.

"The purpose of this Independent Review is to examine the effectiveness of current policies and procedures for dealing with workplace issues such as dignity, bullying, harassment, sexual harassment and discrimination," said Mr Coveney.

"I very much look forward to meeting with the women profiled in the programme, and listening to their views."

Ahead of the meeting, Labour spokesperson on defence Mark Wall called on Mr Coveney to ensure the women will be formally consulted with on the terms of reference.

"As well as the women affected, there must be engagement with PDFORA, RACO and all relevant unions in drafting the terms of reference.

"There must be a root and branch review into how the Defence Forces deals with issues like this and ensure that the experienced described in the documentary never happen to another woman or member of the forces."

Mr Wall said it was "deeply trouble" to hear the women say they do not feel they have the support to report harassment and even when they do the reports are not followed through.