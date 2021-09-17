Coveney's measures failing to bolster Defence Forces numbers

Measures taken by Defence Minister Simon Coveney to attract more people into the Defence Forces haven't kept pace with the numbers leaving.

The minimum strength of the country's military forces is supposed to be 9,500.

It currently stands at 1,000 less than that.

In February 2020, when Mr Coveney became Defence Minister for the second time, there were 8,583 personnel in the Defence Forces.

The breakdown was 6,947 in the Army, 721 in the Air Corps and 915 in the Naval Service.

Figures obtained by the Irish Examiner from the Defence Forces press office show as of the end of July this year the total number had fallen to 8,478 – a figure that includes untrained recruits and officer cadets.

The army has 6,884 personnel, the Naval Service 870 and the Air Corps 724.

The Air Corps got a number of pilots back from commercial airlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fears have been raised they will start to lose them as the commercial sector takes off again.

Special loyalty bonus

Mr Coveney introduced a special loyalty bonus called the Sea-going Service Commitment Scheme (SSCS) which offered Naval Service sailors a €10,000 taxable bonus to commit to two years of offshore patrol duty.

To date, just 81 personnel have signed up for it.

Moves were also made, especially during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, to get former members of the Defence Forces to rejoin.

This resulted in 70 enlisted personnel coming back, along with 16 officers.

Mr Coveney was also actively promoting, like his predecessor Paul Keogh, a move to attract professionals from the private sector to join the Defence Forces, especially to fill vital technical roles where there were significant vacancies.

This so-called 'Direct Entry' scheme resulted in just 12 people joining up.

Figures 'make stark reading'

Mark Keane, president of PDForra, which represents enlisted personnel, said the latest figures “make stark reading”. He said at any given time there were more than 520 personnel serving overseas on peacekeeping missions.

“Recruits and cadets are used in the overall figures, but in theory they can't be deployed because they're not trained,” Mr Keane said.

“We estimate there are around 7,800 who can be deployed at home if there is an emergency."

Mr Keane pointed out that the low numbers who'd signed up for the SSCS “doesn't lend itself to being a solution to counter the growing manpower crisis in the Naval Service”.

PDForra and Raco, the organisation which represents officers, had both argued at the time it was wrong to exclude people from the SSCS who did not have three or more years of service.

It is estimated 40% of sailors have less than three years' service and are therefore ineligible for the payment.

Mr Keane said this had created a two-tier system, whereby a number of people doing the same work as those with the three-plus years of service were getting less.

He said that despite the continuing fall in personnel numbers across the Defence Forces, they were still carrying out land, sea and air taskings.

“Our members are being asked to do more and more [to plug the gaps]. This is creating a greater strain on work-life balance and we have no doubt this will force more people to leave. It's becoming a vicious circle,” Mr Keane said.