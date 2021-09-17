Employee probation periods could be limited under new law

The Government is to consider limiting the length of time an employee can be placed on probation, Employment Minister Leo Varadkar has announced.

On Friday, Mr Varadkar announced he was seeking views from stakeholders on new rights to improve terms and conditions for workers, which are due to be brought in under a European directive.

The directive, on transparent and predictable working conditions, will be transposed into Irish law by August 2022.

Under the directive, workers will have the right to receive, in writing, more complete information on the essential aspects of the work and a limit to the length of probationary periods at the beginning of a job.

Ban on exclusivity clauses

The directive will also allow workers to seek additional employment, with a ban on exclusivity clauses and limits on incompatibility clauses.

For workers with very unpredictable working schedules, such as on-demand work, they will have the right to know in a “reasonable period in advance” when work will take place.

The law will also allow employees to request to be transferred to a form of employment with more predictable and secure working conditions where available and receive a reasoned written reply and to receive mandatory training, cost-free, that is required to carry out the work for which he or she is employed.

Employment Minister Leo Varadkar said he wanted one of the legacies of the pandemic to be better terms and conditions for workers. File picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The directive covers all workers in all forms of employment, including those in the most flexible non-standard and new forms of work such as casual work, domestic work, voucher-based work or platform work.

The directive also contains targeted provisions on enforcement, to make sure workers effectively benefit from these rights.

Speaking following the opening of the consultation, Mr Varadkar said he wanted one of the legacies of the pandemic to be better terms and conditions for workers.

'New mandatory sick pay scheme'

“That is why we are introducing a new mandatory sick pay scheme, new rights around requesting remote working and the right to disconnect, for example,” he said.

Much of what is required under this directive has already been implemented, such as the restriction on zero-hour contracts, and we are now moving to implement the remaining provisions.”

Mr Varadkar said the Government would be "considering putting limits on the length of time an employer can put a worker on probation and ensuring workers get the training they need to do their job”.

“I look forward to considering all views received. I also want to make sure that any changes won’t damage job creation or create unrealistic or onerous obligations on employers,” he added.

Stakeholders can make submissions on the transposition of this law to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. The deadline for submissions is 3pm on Monday, October 25.

Separately, officials from the Department of Finance have proposed enhanced working from home supports and extended paid parental leave should be announced in next month's budget.