Man, 80s, dies following two-car collision in Donegal

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 22:53
Steve Neville

A man in his 80s has died following a collision in Donegal on Thursday evening.

The two-vehicle incident occurred at Greenbank, Quigley's Point in Muff at around 5.30pm.

The man in his 80s was the sole occupant of one car and died at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny General Hospital. Gardaí said a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Two men, both in their 30s, were in the other car. They were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The R238 is closed and local diversions are in place.

The road will remains closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will commence their examination in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Muff and Quigley's Point between 5pm and 5.30pm this evening and who may have camera (or dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

