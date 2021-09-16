NI Department of Health requests more military help to cope with pandemic

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has asked for further help from the military in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Robin Swann described the health service as “under pressure as never before”, adding that staff are “exhausted”.

“I am determined to activate any measure that can alleviate the situation in any way,” he said.

A decision over the request for up to 100 armed service medics is expected to be announced next week.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said they could confirm that an official request for Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) has been made by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health, and is “currently under consideration”.

It is hoped the personnel could be deployed between Belfast City Hospital and the Ulster Hospital from October.

Air Marshal Sean Reynolds visits the SSE Arena in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

The military has already provided significant support in the fight against Covid-19, including the creation of a huge emergency mortuary, storage, logistics advice for the setting up of mass vaccination centres and combat medical technicians (CMTs) supporting staff at three hospitals during the second surge in January to February 2021.

Around 100 CMTs also worked at the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast earlier this year.

On Friday morning, there were 425 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 38 in intensive care.

Mr Swann said the current situation is “different to the pressures in the earlier stages of the pandemic”.

“We have the ongoing and serious Covid threat combined with a growing pressure cooker environment right across health and social care,” he said.

“Staff are exhausted, having been facing the pandemic and its repercussions day in, day out, month in, month out, for the best part of two years.

“I am deeply concerned about the pressures they are facing. I say this to them directly – please be assured of the heartfelt support and gratitude from me as minister and from the people of Northern Ireland. Thank you for your ongoing work and dedication and for going far, far beyond the extra mile.

“I am very well aware of just how tough it is. The system simply doesn’t have the capacity to deal with the levels of need and demand coming in.

“Strenuous efforts are being made to mitigate the pressures and to plan for winter.

“We all need to support our health service and its staff. Please do everything you can to stop Covid spreading.”

He added a plea to all to take up the coronavirus vaccine.

“Please get your vaccine – first and second doses,” he said.

“Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing you can do for the health service and its staff as we face into winter. Every vaccine jab is another brick in the defences of our health service.”

Meanwhile, the Jabbathon vaccine promotion will continue next week with a range of clinics open across Northern Ireland.

This will include mobile walk-in clinics at 30 campuses across Northern Ireland’s universities and further education colleges for first doses.

On Friday, a further five deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were notified in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,071 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.